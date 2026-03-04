Sharad Pawar named Opposition's candidate for lone Maharashtra Rajya Sabha seat

New Delhi:

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has been named as the Maharashtra Opposition’s candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state. The nomination comes ahead of the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections, with the Congress confirming its support for Pawar. The decision ends earlier differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), over which party should claim the single winnable seat.

Congress gives green signal

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar confirmed that the Congress agreed to support Pawar following instructions from party high command and Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier, the Congress had argued for the seat citing its “national party” status, while Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the right based on Assembly strength.

“This decision came after discussions with top leaders from the NCP and Uddhav Thackeray,” Wadettiwar said.

NCP and Shiv Sena endorsement

Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, confirmed that the NCP held talks with both Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership to finalise the nomination. “We want to thank the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) for extending their support to Sharad Pawar unanimously for the lone Rajya Sabha seat,” she said.

Sule personally met Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence, Matoshree, and secured his agreement. Congress leaders, including Harshwardhan Sapkal, also addressed the press to confirm the party’s backing for Pawar.

The MVA had seen initial disagreements over which party would contest the seat.