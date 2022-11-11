Yashoda Twitter Review: Netizens heap praise on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-packed performance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yashoda Twitter Review

Yashoda Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is receiving positive reviews from the audiences. The thriller is being praised for its suspense and actions. In Yashoda, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world. Interestingly, the film is enjoying a phenomenal pre-release business of around Rs 55 crore. With a different genre, Hari and Harish’s directorial has a solid story at its core which is portrayed with impactful twists and turns.

Well, fans loved Samantha and they feel that she is 'irreplaceable.' A user wrote, " @Samanthaprabhu2 Mam You Are Irreplaceable..One Of The Best Film #Yashoda . The Film Turns With The Twist & Every Character Did A Splendid Job. Congratulations To Team Of #Yashoda." Another said, "Samantha is the winner and congratulations Sam. Like in the film, in real life also I am sure you can come back with strong Sam!" A third comment read, "#YashodaTheMovie - one WOMEN show from @Samanthaprabhu2 what a performer she was literally holding the hole movie.. Only #Samantha can do like this #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Yashoda WORTH WATCH. We are r always with you Sam...Finally, we won Sam."

Take a look:

After being overwhelmed by the response on the first day, Samantha took to her social media and thanked her fans, supporters and admirers for always being there. Sharing a poster from Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "This time, more than ever, I was hoping and praying for all your support in promoting the film. The affection you have showered on me & Yashoda in the run up to the release is humbling. Forever grateful to all of you. You are my family. Truly hope you enjoy the film. Thank you."

