Black Panther 2 Twitter Review: Perfect tribute to Chadwick Boseman, fans say 'give Oscar immediately'

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Twitter Review: Marvel Studios' superhero film Black Panther 2 was certainly one of the most anticipated titles from MCU's slate of films. Ryan Coogler directed actioner is a tribute to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, who left an unforgettable mark by acing the titular role of T'Challa aka Black Panther with perfection. After Chadwick Boseman's death, the reigns of the Black Panther franchise is carried forward by the rest of the cast, including the likes of Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Winston Duke (M'Baku).

As the sequel to the 2018 release Black Panther, hit cinemas, people are going gaga about it. Several netizens described it as 'the best', while some demanded an Oscar for the film. A user said, "This is cinema. Revived the MCU I fear. Give Auntie Angela Bassett her Oscar immediately. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever." Another wrote, "Just watched Black Panther Wakanda Forever, it was awesome. Every character was great, the story was nice, the action sequences were amazing, visually breathtaking in some parts. A great superhero movie overall. Just a bit slow, 9.5/10."

A third comment read, "A user wrote, "#BlackPantherWakandaForever find the turbulence. This film somehow feels convoluted to use its medium to mourn or for start the legacy. Ryan Coogler still manages to get best outcome from its action to its subtle ending."

Earlier, Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened up on T'Challa's sister Shuri's state of mind in the movie after the departure of her brother. He shared that Shuri lost her sense of self after losing T'Challa. Elaborating on the same, Ryan said, "The main characters, their identities were kind of wrapped up around this man (T'Challa). Shuri, everyday she was alive, she had her brother. So, when she lost him, what we discovered while we were working on the script, was that she really lost her sense of self. She identified herself as this guy's little sister, as his protector and as the person who looks out for him." ALSO READ: Friday Releases: Its Samantha's Yashoda vs Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai vs Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Losing T'Challa definitely made her detached from everyone, "When she loses that, it makes her very unmoored. The tricky thing about it is that death comes for everybody, it's the ultimate truth. And the worst nightmare that you can have is if something were to happen to you, the people, who you love, would be lost after you were gone. So we were exploring all of those, you know, all of those things."

In the film, Shuri has been essayed by Letitia Wright.

