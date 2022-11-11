Friday Releases: Its Samantha's Yashoda vs Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai vs Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Samantha's Yashoda vs Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai vs Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Friday Releases: Three highly-anticipated releases are going to arrive in cinema halls on November 11. A tonne of new content in many different genres is scheduled for release. From multi-starrer drama to actioners, the box office is set to be dominated by the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Yashoda', Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta's film 'Uunchai' and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the sequel to the 2018 release Black Panther. Also, OTT platforms have become the new hotspot for entertainment. Thus, several new titles will be up on that too. Let's take a look at movie titles releasing this Friday, November 11.

Yashoda

In Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a surrogate mother who gets to the bottom of the secrets of the corrupt medical world. Interestingly, Yashoda is enjoying a phenomenal pre-release business of around Rs 55 crore. Directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Sridevi Movies. In Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the role of a surrogate mother.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2018 release Black Panther. After Chadwick Boseman's death due to colon cancer in 2020, Marvel fans are excited to know how the franchise will move forward and who will take over the mantle of Black Panther. The Marvel Studios' superhero film Black Panther 2 features Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Winston Duke (M'Baku). Also, it includes a song by pop star Rihanna and a special video featuring Olympic Gold medalist and India’s pride Neeraj Chopra. ALSO READ: Black Panther 2 Vs Uunchai Box Office Prediction: Hollywood superhero film set to dominate Bollywood releases

Uunchai

Uunchai is about friends and their bond. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti Chopra is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in the company. Uunchai is Sooraj Barjatya's 7th film as a director, who is known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals.

Monica, O my Darling

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte starrer Monica, O My Darling, which is releasing on Netflix, promises to be a tasteful neo-noir crime comedy thriller. A slick robotics expert joins a murderous plot after a passionate affair takes a sudden turn, but nothing — not even death — is what it seems to be. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. The film marks director Vasant Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased 'Peddlers' and the 2018 action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

Mukhbir

Mukhbir, releasing on Netflix, is the untold story of India’s secret agent who led India to evade several aggressive advances from the enemy country by providing intelligence and by helping India win the 1965 war. Starring Zain Khan Durrani, Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Zoya Afroz and Barkha Bisht, the series contains 8 thrilling episodes.

Thai Massage

Gajraj Rao put himself in awkward and comical situations with 'Thai Massage'. The film can best be described as a coming-of-age story of a seventy-year-old man and makes up for a quirky family entertainer. The film, written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale also features 'Mirzapur' star Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

Tanaav

Releasing on Sony LIV, Tanaav is set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, the show is a fictional thriller and is the official Indian remake of the popular Israeli show 'Fauda'. It revolves around a Special Unit and delves into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge. It stars an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth.

