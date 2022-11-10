Black Panther 2 Vs Uunchai Box Office Prediction: Hollywood superhero film set to dominate Bollywood releases

Follow us on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai clash at box office

Black Panther 2 Vs Uunchai Box Office Prediction: On Friday, the box office is set to be dominated by the highly-awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, not just in India, but globally. Another release is the multi-starrer drama Uunchai, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Sooraj Barjatya, known for helming family dramas is returning to the director's chair with Uunchai and a star-studded cast, but does it promise box office returns, especially at a time when Hindi films are crashing out in a few days after release? Let's find out how the box office numbers are looking for the two big releases this Friday, which will set the tone for their overall business.

Black Panther Box Office Prediction: Hollywood film looking at solid start

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to the 2018 release Black Panther. After Chadwick Boseman's death due to colon cancer in 2020, Marvel fans are excited to know how the franchise will move forward and who will take over the mantle of Black Panther. In India, superhero films enjoy the patronage of dedicated fans and Black Panther will look to cash in at the box office early on. "It is releasing in multiple languages and the buzz for it is strong worldwide. The advance bookings also opened a month ago. It can register an opening of anywhere between Rs 7-9 crore for all languages. The collections may go up to Rs 10 crore as well. The box office is dynamic and such numbers will set a good tone for a healthy first weekend number," said producer and film business expert Girish Johar.

Uunchai banking on positive word of mouth

Uunchai release will mark the 75th year of Rajshri Productions in filmmaking. Director Sooraj Barjatya has roped in a star-studded cast for his latest venture but Johar says that the movie is targeting a specific audience. "It has a big ensemble cast. It is a premium film from Rajshri. They have also positioned it as an upmarket and urban film. It will depend on positive word of mouth and the collections may rise from Friday evening onwards for a good first-weekend collection. The figures on day one could be anywhere between Rs 1.5-2 crore," Johar added.

Filmmakers targeting specific audience

Of late, Bollywood releases have been putting up an underwhelming show at the box office. Doctor G, Phone Bhoot and Mili are recent examples. Johar says that the reason for this lies in the target audience of the movies. "The promotions are targeting a very specific audience. These projects are not being projected as all-out commercial entertainers. The storytelling is nuanced and clearly meant for up-market and family audiences. The promotions and buzz translate into box office numbers. For instance, Uunchai is targeting families, certainly not the youth. It is looking to target the audience in the age group of 35-40+ years."

Meanwhile, Telugu language thriller Yashoda, starring Samantha and Hindi releases Thai Massage and Rocket Gang are also releasing alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai on November 11. Johar said that Yashoda will be performing well in Southern states and may see good business in the North regions if the word of mouth is good. For Thai Massage, Johar has predicted an opening of around Rs 50 lakh, whereas for Rocket Gang only time will tell.

