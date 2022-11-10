Love Today OTT release: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com to premiere on Netflix, Hotstar or Prime Video?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRADEEP_RANGANATHAN Love Today is getting positive reviews from the fans

Love Today OTT release: Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan has been receiving rave reviews for his latest film Love Today. The Tamil rom-com has been dubbed as the story for new-age lovers who are obsessed with technology and mobile phones. However, Love Today also shows technology is the biggest enemy of relationships today. The film has managed to pull the audience to the cinema halls, especially the youth, who are finding the storytelling and treatment of the film very relatable. Now, all eyes are on Love Today's OTT release.

Love Today's OTT premiere date locked?

After Comali, Pradeep delivered another box office hit with Love Today. He has once again shown that he knows the pulse of the youth and how good storytelling can reach out to the audience despite the language barrier. Movie fans are waiting for Love Today to stream on OTT soon. However, the makers have not yet revealed the digital premiere date of the movie. It is known that Love Today will premiere on Netflix once its theatrical run has ended.

Read: Yashoda: Where to Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film, Review, Book Tickets, Box Office, HD Images

About Love Today movie

Love Today portrays what relationships and romance are like in the age of social media. Nikita (Ivana) and Uthaman Pradeep (Pradeep Ranganathan) are in love with each other and seem ready to take the next step in their relationship. Things take a turn when they exchange their phones for a day after Nikita's father asks them to. The characters go back and forth and we follow who is hiding more secrets about their lives. After discovering the reality, will Nikita and Uthaman stay together or break up? This is what Love Today promises to show. The film is loaded with dollops of laughter. the movie also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sathyaraj and Yogi Babu.

Check out some posters of Love Today movie.

Read: After HIT 2 teaser removed from YouTube, Adivi Sesh issues clarification: I expected this day...

Pradeep Ranganathan on Love Today's success

Pradeep Ranganathan also reacted to the success Love Today has received during its theatrical run. He wrote a long note thanking fans for their response to the movie.

Latest Web Series News