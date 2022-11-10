Kantara Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty's film beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise's earnings?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kantara, Pushpa

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: Rishab Shetty's film has continued at a steady pace at the box office. The film that was released in Hindi after it became a success in the South has stirred up the ticket window for good. The Hindi dub of the film is expected to earn close to Rs 75 Cr by the end of this week. In addition to these, reports claim that Kantara has surpassed the box office earnings of Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun.

Kantara Box Office Report

Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and gathered a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals. Recent media reports claim that the film has earned over Rs 350 cr. With this, Kantara beats the box office collection of Pushpa: The Rise.

"#Kantara Beats #Pushpa1's Final Gross. #PushpaTheRise - 350.3 Crores #KantaraMovie - 350.7 Crores," a tweet by Box Office South India claims.

The film has minted over Rs 50 crore in the Hindi market after the third week of its release and has already crossed the lifetime collection of actor Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 1.'

About Kantara

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. The film deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

