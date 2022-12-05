Hit 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh's Telugu mystery thriller enjoys great business

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADIVISESH Hit 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Hit 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh’s latest Telugu offering has kickstarted on a great note at the theatres. HIT: The Second Case' has garnered a huge response on its opening days. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was released on December 2 amidst huge expectations and continues to live up to them. The biggest opener of Adivi Sesh’s career, Hit 2 is expected to show solid growth in the coming days. The crime thriller has earned Rs 20.1 cr worldwide in just two days of its release.

Hit 2 Box Office Collection Report

Adivi Sesh's film took an impressive start in both domestic and global markets. The film, which minted Rs 6.5 crore (India nett) on its opening day, earned better numbers on Day 3. According to trade reports, Adivi Sesh's film had an overall 35.32 per cent Telugu occupancy on Sunday.

The movie which is inching toward the $1 Million mark in the USA has crossed the breakeven figure in the territory. While the movie grossed $240,379 in USA through premieres, it collected $229,017 on day one and $197,245 on day two, taking the two days’ total in the region to $666,641. It has grossed over $1 Million in all overseas regions which include Australia, and the UK.

ALSO READ: An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep's film sees a weekend growth

About HIT 2

'HIT 2' is the second installment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu's 'HIT' Verse. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu hit the screens on December 2, 2022. Hit 2 is about the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev (KD) who comes across a terrifying case. In the film, KD mocks criminals as "bird-brained" and then he finds himself solving a gruesome murder that has shaken the entire city. KD's life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, with the stakes getting sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? The film answers these questions and more.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film is unbeatable; races towards Rs 185 cr club

The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema. The second part of the film has ended with a lead to the third part.

Latest Entertainment News