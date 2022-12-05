Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film is unbeatable; races towards Rs 185 cr club

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Even as Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat's An Action Hero arrived in cinemas this Friday, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 remains unbeatable. Thanks to positive word of the mouth, the films continue to attract audiences to theatres. The film continues to mint money and has gone ahead to emerge as a winner at the box office. With Drishyam 2, the weekend box office seems to be slowly getting better as its third Sunday registers growth across the board.

Drishyam 2 also faced tough competition from Bhediya, which released on November 25 and earned Rs 42.5 crore in its first week.

Drishyam 2 Box Office Report

Drishyam 2 witnessed an excellent start at the box office on November 18 with Rs 15.38 crore. Ever since, the film has been unstoppable. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the thriller has minted an unexpected amount of Rs 8.45 crore on Saturday. This brings its total to Rs 176.38 crore.

According to Box Office India, "Drishyam 2 is on course to have the highest third week collections for an original Hindi content and that includes the numbers of The Kashmir Files."

"The run is phenomenal in Mumbai circuit as it stands at over 67 crore nett till date and will beat Brahmastra by the end of business today. It will basically cross the numbers of Brahmastra in 16 days and the film is still going strong and is now looking to easily cross the 80 crore nett mark in the circuit. Sooryavanshi did 86 crore nett in Diwali week and it could even cross this mark," BoI added.

ALSO READ: An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep's film sees a weekend growth

About Drishyam 2

'Drishyam', which saw Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn) be successful in saving his family from police custody, its sequel brings a new twist with the case being reopened and Vijay making a confession but is he really going to do the same as what the movie is about.

The stakes were higher in Drishyam 2 as Tabu (Meera Deshmukh), who returned in a more violent manner to exact revenge on Vijay, teams up with Akshaye Khanna to investigate the murder of her teenage son. Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta have also reprised their roles as Vijay's wife and daughter respectively.

Drishyam 2 serves as one of the best climaxes for a crime thriller in recent times. The film is a sequel to the 2015 release Drishyam, a Hindi remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Neha Joshi, Kamlesh Sawant and Yogesh Soman. The Abhishek Pathak-directorial has begun its third week run in the theatres on a glorious note.

Latest Bollywood News