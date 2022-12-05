An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep's film sees a weekend growth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANACTIONHEROPHOTO An Action Hero Box Office Collection Day 3

An Action Hero Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jaideep Ahlawat's film, which had a slow start on Day 1, witnessed a slight growth on the weekend. The action comedy thriller, helmed by Anirudh Iyer, registered a 60 percent growth, but the number is still too low. According to trade reports, collections from mass circuits remained poor, but somewhat better business came from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Chandigarh An Action Hero faced competition from Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya at the box office.

An Action Hero Box Office Collection Report

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's action thriller has hit the theaters on December 2. The two-day total collection of the film is around Rs 3.47 crore nett. On the third day, Sunday, the film is expected to show slight growth.

Box Office India stated that collections in mass circuits remained low even on weekends. "The somewhat better business is coming from Delhi city, Gurgaon, Noida and Chandigarh. If the film can jump 40-50% on Sunday then there may be some hope of a run but with the general growth in business being so good on Saturday it does look very difficult for a huge jump on Sunday. "

An Action Hero has also seen some jump in business on Saturday, however, the final collections continue to stay at low levels. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AnActionHero gets the much-needed boost/jump on Day 2, but the 2-day total remains extremely low, despite favourable word of mouth… Mass circuits are weak… Needs miraculous turnaround on Day 3… Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 3.47 cr. #India biz."

Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero

The 'OG Khiladi' Akshay Kumar came as a surprise element in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. Thanking the superstar for being a part of the film, Khurrana shared a wonderful black and white frame, which captured the duo looking away from the lenses and wrote, "Flying high on the reviews and because the OG Khiladi is in the house (or rather plane) Thank you Akshay Kumar sir for being a part of our film. We will always be grateful."

About An Action Hero

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the high-octane thriller film stars Ayushmann in the role of an actor, Maanav, who goes to Haryana for an outdoor shoot but gets involved in an accident that turns his life upside down. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar unveils his next project; confirms it's about 'sex education'

The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first action-packed role of his career. The Dream Girl star is chased by a goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, features special item numbers by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

Latest Bollywood News