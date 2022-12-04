Akshay Kumar unveils his next project; confirms it's about 'sex education'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BAS_AKKIANN Akshay Kumar announces his next project

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is known for taking up movies with social messages and yet again the actor revealed that another upcoming project. The actor shared the news that he was in production on a feature film dealing with sex education and is currently working on it. Akshay was part of an In-Conversation panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

Speaking about the project, Akshay revealed in a news report by Hollywood trade magazine Deadline, "It’s a very important subject. In a lot of places, it is not there. We have all kinds of subjects we learn in school and sex education is one topic I would like all the schools in the world to have. It’s going to take time to release, it’s going to be April [or] May." He also added, "It’s one of the best films I’ve ever made. I like to do these sorts of films, social films. It’s not that big a commercial success film but it gives me satisfaction".

Akshay has previously made back-to-back social message films with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) about the necessity of toilets in small towns and villages as well as Padman (2018) revolving around menstruation and the accessibility of sanitary products.

The actor is part of several big-name Indian celebrities who have stopped in Jeddah to be part of the second annual Red Sea International Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have already made their appearances, while Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are due to stop by later this week for their own In-Conversation panels.

Akshay was recently seen in a cameo in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero, also has the films 'Selfiee', 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2', the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru (2020) and the untitled biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill lined up for release next year.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh blames politics for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says 'ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai'

Also Read: Shark Tank India season 2: Know when and where to watch Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal's reality show

Latest Entertainment News