GodFather Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan's film mints money at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM GodFather

GodFather Box Office Collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's film is gaining money at the ticket window. On the first day of release the film garnered over Rs 38 cr and going by the advance booking, the number appears to grow by on day 2. Chiranjeevi's star power has come to play in bringing the south audience to the theaters. In addition to this, Salman's charm has lured the Hindi audience to throng the theaters as well.

GodFather Box Office Report

The film has lived up to all the hype and has taken the expectations to another level. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala predicts that GodFather's day 2 will be huge. "Housefull Boards Everywhere.. DAY 2 is going to be HUGE.. Witness the HUMONGOUS BLOCKBUSTER #GodFather in Theatres now!" he tweeted.

Superstar Chiranjeevi's Telugu film "Godfather" has raised Rs 38 crore worldwide on its opening day, the makers announced on Thursday. Production house Konidela Production Company shared the day one box office collection of the movie on Twitter.

"Humongous Blockbuster #GodFather off to a sensational start. Worldwide gross of 38 CR+ on Day 1" the production banner tweeted.

About GodFather

The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial "Lucifer", which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the film, which is helmed by Mohan Raja.

The film is based against the backdrop of the death of Chief Minister - PKR, resulting in a power struggle in his party and family. While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

'GodFather' clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's The Ghost.

Latest Entertainment News