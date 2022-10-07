Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection: Aishwarya-Vikram's PS 1 inching close to Rs 350 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection: Aishwarya Rai and Chiyaan Vikram starrer PS 1 has been minting money at the ticket window. The Mani Ratnam directorial has struck a chord with audiences who have been thronging the cinema halls to watch the magnum opus on the big screen. The film has already set new box office records, and before it ends its theatrical run, Ponniyin Selvan is likely to become one of the most successful films of 2022 at the ticket window.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Report

As per reports, the film is inching closer to the Rs 350-crore mark worldwide. In just three days the film has crossed Rs 200 cr mark and it has been growing since. While the numbers will fall after a week, the film is still expected to do better than other parallel releases.

Reportedly, while the film has earned Rs 195 cr domestically across languages, the film was able to mint over Rs 119 cr overseas. "#PonniyinSelvan 6 Days Worldwide Box-Office: Domestic - ₹195.5cr.. Overseas - $14.58Mn / ₹119cr.. Worldwide Total - ₹314.5cr Approx."

About Ponniyin Selvan 1

'Ponniyin Selvan', the first part of which released on Friday, is a story based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Chozhan.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.

The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

