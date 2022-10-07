Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's duo pulls the audience to theaters

Follow us on Image Source : HRITHIK INSTAGRAM Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's duo has stirred a storm at the box office. Audience love their on-screen pairing and the same is being translated at the ticket window too. With rising numbers, the film is expected to close at the heels of Rs 60 cr after a week.

Vikram Vedha Box Office Report

Sharing details about six day collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#VikramVedha sees a turnaround on Day 6, #Dussehra holiday helps biz grow [24.96%]... #Mumbai [₹ 16 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 11.50 cr] contribute 50% of all-India biz... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr, Wed 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 55.31 cr. #India biz."

As per a report in Box Office India, the film should earn close to Rs 60 by the end of the week. "The first week business of the film should be around 59-60 crore nett and then it will be about the second Friday and with Godfather going down on the first day of release there actually will not be much competition for Vikram Vedha," the report stated. It also added day-wise collection of Vikram Vedha:



Friday - 10,25,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 12,75,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 14,50,00,000 apprx

Monday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Tuesday - 5,75,00,000 apprx

Wednesday - 7,25,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 56,00,00,000 apprx

About Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan take the audience on a thrilling journey of action and drama. While Saif is firm in his belief that there are only two sides to the story, right and wrong, Hrithik wants him to learn that circumstances play a crucial role. Inspired by the tales of Vikram-Betaal, Hrithik narrates stories to Saif and lets him choose sides. How it unfolds a web weaved by gangsters and police force with family coming into play is what Pushkar and Gayatri's film is all about.

The director who helmed the original Tamil film returned for the Hindi remake as well. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as the tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. In the Tamil version, the film is lead by R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. It also stars, Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte, Yogita Bhiyani, Satyadeep Mishra and Sharib Hashmi among others.

The film produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment had hit the big screens globally on September 30.

