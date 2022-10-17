Chiranjeevi's GodFather to get a sequel? What we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHWETA7770 Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in GodFather's poster

Chiranjeevi starrer 'GodFather' is already winning the hearts of audiences and now the buzz of its sequel is doing the rounds. The movie has received thumbs up from the critics as well. With Chiranjeevi's exceptional performance and Salman Khan's extended cameo, the movie has set the box office on fire. Helmed by Mohan Raja, 'GodFather' is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer'. Recently in a press conference, the director hinted at GodFather 2.

Mohan Raja said, “GodFather has won the trust of the audience. I think we will get the opportunity to make GodFather 2 soon". Lucifer was the only film in the Malayalam cinema to touch the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The director and producers wasted no time in introducing the sequel to Lucifer. Due to Covid, the project was delayed. On August 18, Prithviraj posted a photograph with the core team of the project, titled Empuraan. '#L2E. Team,'. Sukumar also shared an image with Lucifer’s main lead Mohanlal, film writer Murali Gopy and producer Marcus Antonius Perumbavoor.

Though the south superstar Chiranjeevi is yet to comment on it. When asked if there will be any sequel to the movie the actor said, "Right now, I don’t have any idea about the sequel, I don’t think the director has an idea, yesterday, the director showed me the last reel and I could see 2-3 unnecessary scenes, that time I felt that he might be thinking about the sequel, so I asked him, but he denied by saying that these scenes might help with the sequel, right now we don’t know if it is possible than sure”.

Since it is confirmed that the sequel of Lucifer is in the pipeline, there are high possibilities of the sequel of 'GodFather' too. Actor-turned-director Prithviraj noted that 'Lucifer Empuraan' is going to be a full-fledged commercial entertainer and will cater to all sections of the audience. Prithviraj said, “The huge success you gave Lucifer has given us more confidence to dream big for Empuraan". Chiranjeevi’s GodFather has crossed Rs.100 crore at the box office.

