Salaar FIRST look out: Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar fascinates netizens

The south superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look has been unveiled by the makers of the movie today. Prashanth Neel the director of the film took to his Twitter account and wished the actor by dropping the first look on the occasion of the actor's 40th birthday. In the poster, Prithviraj can be seen posing with an intense look. The actor will also share the screen space with Prabhas in this movie. While the character of Vardharaja will be equal to that of Prabhas in the film, it will bring a great drama between these two stars.

Sharing the poster, Prashanth Neel wrote, “Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting Vardharaja Mannaar from #Salaar. Parallel or mainstream, Arthouse or commercial, he has always made sure to strike a balance n delivered stupendously with an entertaining n engaging act. To the most versatile @PrithviOfficial a very Happy Birthday (sic)."

Fans have been showering love after the first look was dropped, Reacting to the poster one fan wrote, “The black shade of Prashanth Neel films has separate fan base.” Another wrote, “great look”. Earlier in an interview, the director shared, "Having such a superstar like Prithviraj in the film is an absolute pleasure. We couldn't have had a better Vardharaja Mannaar. The way he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance. The drama is surely going to be insane having him in the movie. Being a superstar of the Malayalam industry he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerized to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film".

Shruti Haasan will be seen playing Aadhya in the action thriller. Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy are part of the supporting cast. It is rumored that the movie could be made in two parts. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada.

