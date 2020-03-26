Chiranjeevi's cheeky reply to director Puri Jagannadh on Twitter wins hearts

Chiranjeevi and Puri Jagannadh

Ever since Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi joined Twitter, there has been constant posts from his fans, colleagues and friends in the industry. Among the many who welcomed the veteran actor to social media was director Puri Jagannadh. "Sirrrrrrrrrrr @KChiruTweets welcome to social media. In this time of social distancing, social media will keep us close to you now," wrote the filmmaker.

To this, Chiranjeevi had a cheeky reply. "Thank you @purijagan. Also, it allows some great family time. You may be missing the beaches of Mumbai and Bangkok, but I am sure Pavitra and Aakash will be so happy to see you spending time at home."

For the uninitiated, Pavitra and Aakash are Puri's children. Chiranjeevi was teasing him given the director's fondness for travel.

The actor, who joined Twitter and Instagram on the occasion of Ugadi (the Telugu New Year), has already amassed a huge number of followers online. On Twitter, he also personally responded to colleagues Mohan Babu, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah and Kajal Aggarwal.

On the work front, he has been busy with "Acharya" lately, which is directed by Koratala Siva. The superstar also addressed his fans through IGTV and spoke about the importance of social distancing and how important it is to India.

Puri Jagannadh, on the other hand, has completed 40 days of shoot of his latest film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Deverakonda. The film stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Puri Jagannadh's film "iSmart Shankar", which released in 2019 went on to be a huge hit at the Telugu box office. The film stars Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh.