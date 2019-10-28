Bigil box office collection Day 3: Vijay film roars with Rs 100 crore weekend

Vijay's Bigil crosses Rs 100 mark

Southern superstar Vijay's Bigil is roaring at the box-office. The film which released on a Diwali weekend is making the most of its festive release date and has already crossed the Rs 100 mark worldwide.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the film's box office collecton and tweeted "#Bigil has taken more than Rs100 Crs+ Opening at the WW Box Office..Congrats #Thalapathy @actorvijay, #Nayanthara, @Atlee_dir, @archanakalpathi, @Ags_production and Team.."

The much-awaited sports drama film has had a great start at the box office despite mixed reviews from the critics. Fans of Vijay have showered their love on the movie, and it has made a total collection of Rs 5.2 crore in Chennai during the weekend.

Breaking : #ThalapathyVijay's #Bigil grosses a phenomenal 5.26 CR in Chennai city in its opening 3 days (1.79+1.73+1.74)



Such a strong hold at such high levels is truly mindblowing 👌👏 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 27, 2019

The film opened to a great start and has continued the momentum, performing well not just in the Indian market but also in the international market. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film was made at huge budget of Rs 180 crore, making it the most expensive film after Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0.

Bigil is sports drama film in which Thalapathy Vijay is seen playing double role. The actor essays the role Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also portray the character of Rayappan, a local don. The film also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Bigil is Vijay's third collaboration with director Atlee Kumar after Theri, Mersal

The film’s trailer also set a record of becoming the most liked Indian film trailer. The film which has over 202 million likes on YouTube touched 2 million likes mark in a few days of its release and became the most loved Indian film trailer to date.