Monday, October 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Bigil box office collection Day 3: Vijay film roars with Rs 100 crore weekend

Bigil box office collection Day 3: Vijay film roars with Rs 100 crore weekend

Director Atlee Kumar's Bigil starring Vijay has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2019 13:07 IST
Representative News Image

Vijay's Bigil crosses  Rs 100 mark 

Southern superstar Vijay's Bigil is roaring at the box-office. The film which released on a Diwali weekend is making the most of its festive release date and has already crossed the Rs 100 mark worldwide.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the film's box office collecton and tweeted "#Bigil has taken more than Rs100 Crs+ Opening at the WW Box Office..Congrats #Thalapathy @actorvijay, #Nayanthara, @Atlee_dir, @archanakalpathi, @Ags_production and Team.."

The much-awaited sports drama film has had a great start at the box office despite mixed reviews from the critics. Fans of Vijay have showered their love on the movie, and it has made a total collection of Rs 5.2 crore in Chennai during the weekend.

The film opened to a great start and has continued the momentum, performing well not just in the Indian market but also in the international market. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film was made at huge budget of Rs 180 crore, making it the most expensive film after Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0.

Bigil is sports drama film in which Thalapathy Vijay is seen playing double role. The actor essays the role Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also portray the character of Rayappan, a local don. The film also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Bigil is Vijay's third collaboration with director Atlee Kumar after Theri, Mersal

The film’s trailer also set a record of becoming the most liked Indian film trailer. The film which has over 202 million likes on YouTube touched 2 million likes mark in a few days of its release and became the most loved Indian film trailer to date.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWorking with Shoojit Sircar a dream come true: Vicky Kaushal Next Story  