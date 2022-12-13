TVF Pitchers 2 trailer OUT: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee make comeback with a bang | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MOVIEBEING Still from Pitchers season 1 featuring Naveen Kasturia and Anurabh Kumar

Finally the trailer of the most awaited web series TVF Pitchers 2 is out and fans can't hold their excitement to watch the show. The series is making a comeback after a gap of 7 years. The OTT platform Zee5 has bought the streaming rights, a few days ago the makers teased all the fans by sharing a small clip from the upcoming season leaving netizens filled with impatience and excitement. Now on Monday, the official page of Zee5 unveiled the trailer of the series.

Taking to Instagram, Zee5 shared the trailer which they captioned, "You waited. You supported. You manifested. The #Pitchers are here now. #PitchersOnZEE5, new season premiering 23rd Dec".



Soon after the teaser of 'Pitchers Season 2' was out fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emojis. One of the fans commented, "Can't keep calm, the OGs are back". Another fan wrote, " Can't wait for the season." While some fans shared their disappointment as actor Jitendra was missing from the trailer who was the lead actor in the first season. "Without Jeetu, Tata Tata Bye Bye Khatam," a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, "Without jeetu bhaiya this series is incomplete." "Bina jitu ke Maza nhi aayega," another fan commented.



The first season of 'Pitchers' was released in the year 2015 and gathered massive responses from the audience. Arunabh Kumar, Creator of Pitchers, earlier shared with ANI, "We are looking forward to season 2, which is yet another collaboration with ZEE5. This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it was released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it."

The new season is all set to stream from December 23, 2022, only on the OTT platform Zee5. The upcoming season stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Unfortunately, our favorite Jitendra Kumar aka Jitu Bhaiya is missing in this season.

