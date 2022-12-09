India Lockdown to Pad Man: Five hard hitting films to watch on OTT that will stun you with reality check

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB India Lockdown to Pad Man: Five hard hitting films

Cinema has the potential to tell stories about people from all walks of life. They pay attention to people's challenges, accomplishments, and overall lives. Amid the commercial popular entertainment, there are certain films that portray the harsh reality behind the glitter and splendour. They encourage us to pursue our dreams and strive harder every day; they give us a message to live life to the fullest, and that is exactly what we like in them. Let's take a look at some of the best films that have left an indelible impression on audiences!

India Lockdown [ZEE5]

Inspired by true events, India Lockdown depicts four parallel stories and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people of India. It captures emotions, uncertainties and frustrations experienced by people across the globe. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, which features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra and is streaming on ZEE5.

Pink [Netflix]

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink makes you question social issues and weather our women are safe in the country. After being molested, Minal, along with her friends, file an FIR against a politician's nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case. It features an ensemble cast, which includes Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tarian, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Sri Amitabh Bachchan. It is a gripping film that is available for audience viewing.

Pad Man [ZEE5]

Pad Man, directed by R Balki, is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist and entrepreneur from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who works to break the taboo surrounding menstruation in society. It sheds light on the need for sanitary pads to be affordable and accessible in rural India. It stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the lead roles with Sonam Kapoor and others in supporting roles. His journey was chronicled by Twinkle Khanna in her fictional story, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Uri: The Surgical Strike [ZEE5]

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the true events of the 2016 Uri attack. The film narrates the story of Col Kapil Yadav (Kaushal) of the Para (Special Forces), who played a leading role in the events. The film is divided into five chapters, which are: The Seven Sisters, An Unsettling Peace, Bleed India with Thousand Cuts, Naya Hindustan and The strike (POK) and stars Vicky Kaushal along with Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The terrific Uri is available on ZEE5.

Article 15 [Netflix]

The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer helmed by Anubhav Sinha revolves around a police detective who investigates the disappearance of three girls from a small village, uncovering a history and highlighting the plight of the caste system and the evils that prevail in our society. It also stars Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushil Pandey, Veen Harsh and Sumbul Touqeer. The intriguing Article 15 is available on ZEE5.

