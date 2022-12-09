Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Hyderabad restaurant finally opens its doors to public | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATASHIRODKAR Mahesh Babu-owned restaurant is now open in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar-owned restaurant in Hyderabad, Minerva Coffee Shop, is now open to the public. Namrata shared the happy news on social media and posted some photos from their new hangout place on Instagram. The images showed the nighttime view of the place from outside and in other stills, Namrata lit up diyas at the venue marking an auspicious opening for her cafe. After Mahesh Babu's father, Superstar Skrishna died on November 15, the news of the restaurant opening will surely put a smile on the face of the fans of the Telugu actor.

Enjoy food and snacks at Mahesh Babu's cafe

Situated in Banjara Hills, one of the posh localities in Hyderabad, the interiors of Minerva Coffee Shop is a mix of traditional and modern. Apart from small seating areas, perfect for families, friends and couples, there are also sitting arrangements that are ideal for corporate lunches and group dine-outs. On Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar shared some images of Minerva Coffee Shop and captioned her post, "Minerva Coffee Shop!! opens its doors today at Banjara Hills Road No. 12! Enjoy food the way it should be (sic)."

After its opening, the Minerva Coffee Shop is welcoming guests in numbers. The place is open from 7 am to 11 pm. One can also order food online from Minerva Coffee House through various apps.

Mahesh Babu's father passes away

Mahesh Babu has faced several personal losses this year. After losing his brother and mother, the Telugu star's father Krishna also breathed his last on November 15. Mahesh Babu's fans have been extending him support on social media in this difficult time. The family also extended their gratitude to the fans who have supported their hour of need.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films

On the movies front, Mahesh Babu is collaborating with director Trivikram Srinivas. The project also stars Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon. He is also working with SS Rajamouli in an action-adventure film. Both these projects are eagerly awaited among the fans.

