Blurr Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu's thriller relies on technical aspects and intriguing storyline

Blurr stars Tappsee Pannu in a double role Photo:INDIA TV Movie Name: Blurr

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: DEC 9, 2022

DEC 9, 2022 Director: Ajay Bahl

Genre: Thriller

Blurr Movie Review: This year has given us some delectable thrillers to binge on. Genre lovers will certainly look back at 2022 as a time when Indian cinema really pushed the boundaries with storytelling. Blurr, which is now streaming on ZEE5, is a welcome addition to the bag of experimental films testing the audience's taste and Taapsee Pannu continues on her journey of picking up subjects that are risky but come with a reward. This one has paid off for the actress as niche audiences will certainly enjoy Blurr, an edge-of-the-seat drama starring her in a double role. Apart from the performances that keep you hooked to what's unfolding on the screen, the real heroes of the film are its technical aspects- the direction and cinematography.

The story unfolds in the hills of Uttarakhand. Since the movie is shot in cold weather, the setting automatically lends itself to the mood of the film, which aims at isolating the protagonist. Blurr is atmospheric and the background score helps in building the tension beat by beat. The storyline is full of surprises and for the most part, it manages to build a certain level of intrigue that is teased in the first act. Gayatri's twin sister Gautami is found dead in her apartment under mysterious circumstances and despite the police calling it a case of suicide, Gayatri knows deep within it is not the truth. She then sets out to find out what happened with her sister, relying on her instincts and the twin effect.

Taapsee does what she was supposed to in the film. However, we have seen her do something similar in Dobaaraa. She does not really have two characters to pull off as one of the roles does not have much screen time and is present for plot establishment only. As Gayatri, Taapsee manages to capture the paranoia of a partially blind woman who is not only going through the trauma of personal loss but must continue on her path alone to unravel the truth. The storyline pushes her to a corner and makes her the underdog who must fight back at all costs or succumb.

In the supporting role, Gulshan Devaiah as Neel has done a decent job. He complements the part he plays and looks well opposite Taapsee. The surprise package is however Abhilash Thapliyal who bites into his character and presents us with something interesting. His performance adds another layer to the film and lifts the storytelling.

Ajay Bahl has distinctly divided the film into two parts. The initial half is pacy and the most part goes into setting up the mystery while we doubt the protagonist's sanity. The second half slows down the tempo a bit. By then, the visual tone of the film and the treatment has also synced in and the director then takes us on a ride with sharp twists and turns. The unpredictability of the plot keeps the guessing game going. As the suspect list keeps getting smaller, will Gayatri's sanity prevail?

Blurr checks out all the boxes of a thriller film. It has a visual style, a good storyline and adept direction.