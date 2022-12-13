Mission Majnu on Netflix: Date, Cast, Trailer, Subscription & more about Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika's film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mission Majnu on Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's espionage thriller 'Mission Majnu' will be released directly on Netflix on January 20, 2023, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set film features Malhotra as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in June.

Mission Majnu on Netflix: Date

Sit tight for an enthralling spy-thriller mystery that will stream on Netflix from January 20, 2023.

Mission Majnu: Cast

Sidharth Malhotra

Rashmika Mandanna

Parmeet Sethi

Sharib Hashmi

Mir Sarwar

Zakir Hussain

Kumud Mishra

Arjan Bajwa

Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu

Speaking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in 'Thank God', says, “"I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.”

Storyline

Inspired by true events, Mission Majnu transports you to the past to uncover one of India’s most important missions. The film takes you through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission. Mission Majnu is described as the untold story of India's greatest covert operation.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain. The film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

