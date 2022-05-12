RRR OTT release: Date, where to watch, trailer, movie review, HD images of Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANISHP91354304 Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR to have an OTT release.

RRR OTT release: SS Rajamouli's RRR brought together megastars Jr NTR and Ram Charan for the first time and successfully created magic on screen. Even after several delays due to Covid19 the film broke several records after it was released on March 25. It experienced massive victory and garnered Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. RRR became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film, by beating Aamir Khan's PK. There's an exciting news for all the fans who could not manage to watch the film in theaters and for those who wish to binge watch their favorite action drama. The film is all set to witness an OTT release. Check out details about the same below:

RRR OTT release date and where to watch

According to a report in tech.hindustantimes.com, the film will make its OTT debut on May 20th, incidentally which happens to be Jr NTR's birthday. The film will premiere on Zee 5 Premium in all south languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam. The Hindi version of the film is expected to release on Netflix on the same day. Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar distributed the film in the North Territory.

An official announcement is expected soon.

About RRR

'RRR' narrates a fictionalised tale of India's freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India and has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release, especially within the mass circuits. The film included a star-studded lineup including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.

