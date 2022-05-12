Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash's superhit release becomes top grosser overseas after pandemic

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: April this year saw the release of one of the biggest films in recent times. Starring actors like Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the Kannada film directed by Prashanth Neel has been on a record-breaking spree. In India, it has left behind not just old releases like Dangal but also the new films including-- SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2,' Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey,' and 'Runway 34' starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Not only this but the regional film is giving a tough competition to the superhero film 'Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.' It has secured its place not just in the Indian but also in the overseas market and has emerged out to become the highest-grossing Hindi film. Yes, that's true!

Going by the latest report of Box Office India, 'KGF Chapter 2' which happens to be the sequel of 'KGF Chapter 1' has hit the $9 million mark and collected a worldwide figure of 560 crores. Despite the fact, it is being said that achieving the $10 million mark will be difficult considering the fact that its run is towards the finish line in many markets. However, KGF 2 will be able to close at 580-590 crores and will be able to secure its place in the top five Hindi worldwide grosses ever.

also read: Smriti Irani uses Jethalal's example from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to describe 'overworked Monday'

BoxOfficeIndia reported, "The film has grossed a huge A$2.6m in Australia making it the third biggest Hindi film ever thereafter Padmaavat and Dangal. The North American market is at $3.30 million while Gulf is also fantastic at $2.1m. United Kingdom has also done well as it crosses £500k."

Here's looking at the list of Hindi grossers Overseas after the pandemic:

1. KGF 2 - $9m apprx ( 22 days)

2. 83 - $8,500,000

3. Sooryavanshi - $8,350,000

4. Gangubai Kathiwadi - $7,470,000

5. The Kashmir Files - $5,600,000

6. RRR - $4,500,000

7. Bell Bottom - $1,920,000

8. Antim - The Final Truth - $1,800,000

9. Runway - $1,100,000 (10 days)

10. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - $1,050,000

also read: Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Benedict Cumberbatch's film crosses $500 million worldwide

KGF: Chapter 2 also created another benchmark when it became the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea. Not only this but Yash starrer is the first Indian film to be screened in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the first part's narrative, the sequel follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. It also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.

also read: US cops arrive at Punjabi wedding after noise complaint. What happened next will surprise you! | VIDEO