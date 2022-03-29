Alia Bhatt unhappy with limited screen time in RRR? Unfollows SS Rajamouli, deletes film's posts on Instagram?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOGEN SHAH, SS RAJAMOULI Alia Bhatt's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR had the biggest opening for an Indian film

Highlights RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Ram Charan-Jr NTR in lead roles

The film is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era

RRR has set the box office on fire with box office collection of Rs 500 crore

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut in the South with Rajamouli's recent sensation 'RRR'. It is being said that Alia isn't quite happy with the brief screen space she has been allotted in the final cut of 'RRR'. It is reported that Alia Bhatt, who seems to be unhappy about her brief role in 'RRR' has apparently deleted a few posts related to 'RRR' from her Instagram feed. It is also rumoured that Alia Bhatt unfollowed S.S. Rajamouli on Instagram, but there is no authentic evidence.

Folks also point out that Alia Bhatt, who was spotted publicizing 'RRR' before its postponement, had gone inactive during the second leg of RRR's promotional campaign, except for one big event.

It is true that Rajamouli failed to pen the best of characters for Alia Bhatt in 'RRR', if her stardom across Bollywood is to be considered. So, no wonder even the actress is upset. Anyway, it is too early to draw any conclusions.

Meanwhile, RRR has reached Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release. The highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the last three days boasts of a powerful star cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Also read: RRR success relying on 'brand Rajamouli'. This is the Baahubali director's hitmaking formula

The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day. Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Also read: RRR: Mahesh Babu showers praises on Ram Charan-Jr NTR; awestruck by their 'Naatu Naatu' song

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's directorial 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Darlings in her kitty.

-with IANS, ANI inputs