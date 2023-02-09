OTT Movies and New Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 10): Farzi, Salaam Venky, Thunivu and others

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and New Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 10)

OTT Movies and New Web Series releasing this weekend (Feb 10): The second week of February is loaded with high-octane action, romance, comedy, and drama in the OTT world. While Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor is making his digital debut with Farzi, Kajol's family drama Salaam Venky is having its OTT premiere along with Tamil superstar Ajith's Thunivu. More such exciting movies and web shows are also releasing this weekend on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Voot, and others. So grab your popcorn and sit down for a binge-watch.

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is making his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series called 'Farzi'. It is an eight-part series that also features south star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra. Billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, “Farzi” revolves around an underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favors the rich. Shahid, known for his performance in films such as Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmavaat, and Jersey, said Farzi was the 'best opportunity' with 'best filmmakers' to collaborate with.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Raj & DK

Language: Hindi

Hansika's Love, Shaadi, And Drama

Hansika Motwani's got married to Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. It was a grand affair and a web series is releasing on the same titled 'Hansika's Love, Shaadi, And Drama'. The reality show reveals everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers and the families race against time to pull off a fairy-tale wedding in just six weeks. Hansika and her family also address the scandal that surfaced prior to her wedding, which threatened to derail her dream day.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date – February 10

Language: Hindi

Salaam Venky

Kajol starrer movie Salaam Venky is set to have its digital premiere. The slice-of-life drama released in theatres on December 9. The film is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). He died in 2004. The movie also stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan, and Priyamani in pivotal roles along with a cameo by Aamir Khan.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Revathy

Language: Hindi

Thunivu

In the action-packed starrer Thunivu, Ajith takes people, hostage, at a bank. Police try to ascertain his identity but it is a mystery that unfolds slowly. The movie is packed with high-octane action and shows Ajith in a salt-and-pepper look. The action thriller has Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 8

Directed by: H Vinoth

Language: Tamil, Telugu

The Luminaries

How did a sex worker get by in the 1800s? Award-winning limited series, The Luminaries is an adventure mystery set in the midst of New Zealand's 1860's gold rush period. Following the journey of Anna Wetherell, a sex worker who is accused of murdering and arrives in New Zealand from London to start a new life for herself. Starring Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel, the show is full of twists and turns - with the truth finally coming out in the series finale.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Claire McCarthy

Language: English

Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities

Immerse yourself in a romantic fantasy C-Drama series, Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities. It revolves around Su Mo (Li Yifeng), a Prince of Sea Gods, and Bai Ying (Chen Yuqi), a Princess and descendant of a mighty sword deity, who are fighting for the freedom of their people. The two enchanted beings meet in a peace-filled realm and are immediately attracted to one another. But with their brewing romance, they cross enemy lines and flare up animosity between the two warring factions, leading to unexpected consequences. After being expelled, Su Mo disguises herself as another being, while Bai Ying decides to shake up both worlds and put them at risk. Will their efforts reunite them? It is a 50-episode series with new episodes dropping every week.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – February 11

Directed by: Patrick Yau

Language: Hindi

Chasing Ball

C-Drama lovers, it's time to get the perfect adrenaline rush with the youth sports drama 'Chasing Ball.' The story revolves around Yan Xiaoxi, the daughter of a pro table tennis player, who is also an expert at the sport. However, due to her poor financial background, Yan Xiaoxi juggles multiple jobs and table tennis competitions to earn money. Amidst this, she captures the attention of Qi Jing Hao, the handsome leader of the Tengyuan Ping Pong club, who invites her to join Tengyuan College's table tennis team. The young group soon forms a bond, and together they work toward their goal of winning the National Academy Cup championship. New episodes release every week.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date – February 8

Directed by: Su Hao Qi

Language: Hindi

Your Place Or Mine

The new rom-com 'Your Place or Mine' stars Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The film is about a couple of long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream. The other friend comes forward to help by looking after her teenage son.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Aline Brosh McKenna

Language: English

SIN

"SIN" follows the bittersweet journey of Nandita, a young woman who was forced to say goodbye to her childhood love and ended up in a loveless marriage to a perverted man, Anand. When her past love re-enters her life, Nandita must navigate the complexities of her heart and the conflicting desires of those around her. This heart-wrenching tale explores the themes of love, identity, and the power of second chances, set against a thought-provoking social commentary on relationships. With a talented cast led by Deepti Sati, Thiruveer Reddy, and Jennifer Piccinato.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date – February 10

Directed by: Naveen Medaram

Language: Tamil

