Indian Matchmaking 2 promo out! Sima 'Aunty' is back 'giving happiness to others'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SIMATAPARIAOFFICIAL Netflix brings back Sima Taparia's Indian Matchmaking

Highlights Indian Matchmaking 2 promo shows couples trying to get hitched

In the first season, Indian Matchmaking received mixed response

Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia became an internet sensation back in 2020

When the web series Indian Matchmaking released on Netflix in 2020, it set tongues wagging on social media as it highlighted one of the country's archaic traditions -- arranged marriage. It was one of the shows that instantly picked up. Some called it 'cringy' for reinforcing stereotypes while others found it to be a decent watch. Now, the Netflix show is all set to return with season 2 soon and a promo has been launched by the makers showing Sima Taparia aka Sima 'Aunty' trying to hitch potential couples.

Read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil finishes shooting for debut web series The Railway Men

The Indian matchmaking promo shows some potential couples trying to fix it up between them and the role Sima will play in bringing them together. The host says in the teaser, "My efforts are meaningless if the stars are not aligned. This is why I'm a matchmaker. Giving happiness to others."

Netizens had mixed reactions to Indian matchmaking returning for season 2. One of the social media users wrote, "I'm going to hate-watch this fr sure (sic)," and another one said, "This should come with a trigger warning (sic)."

The release date of Indian Matchmaking 2 will soon be announced by Netflix.

Indian Matchmaking was tagged as "controversial" and "cringe-worthy" for showcasing in-your-face casteism, coloursim, astrology and misogyny. The series was soon a subject of memes and jokes. Sima had remained unfazed by the trolling. Instead, she said she enjoyed the social media banter.

"It didn't affect me because in everything there is a little negative and positive. More the negatives and positives the more the show got popular. It didn't affect me even one per cent," Sima had told IANS.

The new season premises more matches and fans of the show will surely be tuning into it.