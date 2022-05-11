Irrfan Khan's son Babil finishes shooting for debut web series The Railway Men

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BABIL.I.K The Railway Men will depict Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Actor Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan, on Wednesday said he has completed the filming for his upcoming series "The Railway Men".

Described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the show also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma.

Babil took to Instagram and posted a wrap-up video from the sets of the show, which began production in December.

"Wrap for 'The Railway Men'," the upcoming actor captioned the post.

The series, produced by Yash Raj Films' newly launched digital arm YRF Entertainment, is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail.

More than five lakh people were affected and over 15,000 were killed after methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) on the intervening night of December 2 and December 3, 1984, which was then located on the outskirts of Bhopal.

"The Railway Men" is expected to premiere in December this year.

Babil will also be seen in the Netflix film "Qala", directed by Anvitaa Dutt of "Bulbbul" fame.