Money Heist Korea's adaptation is different from original, Park Hae-soo tells real meaning of mask

The South Korean adaptation of hit Spanish series 'Money Heist' is all set to start streaming on Netflix today, June 24. The series is set in a fictional Joint Economic Area, in a futuristic world where the Korean Peninsula faces reunification. When the promise of 'a united Korea' fails, a mysterious master strategist called 'The Professor' (Yoo Ji-tae) assembles a team of desperados, each nicknamed after cities, to pull off the 'biggest' heist at the Mint Bureau. In Korean version, Park Hae-soo plays Berlin, Jun Jong-seo doubles up as Tokyo, and Kim Yunjin essays the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo.

It has already been revealed that in Money Heist Korea each character has a unique background and the famous Dali mask is being replaced with a different mask. Now, actor Park Hae-soo has revealed that the masks have a special connection with the culture of South Korea. They are called Hahoe.

Explaining more about the mask, Squid Game actor said, "In Spain, the Dali mask was used to send the message of freedom, and in Korea, we used the Hahoe mask from Andong area, and Hahoe mask has some significance to it. It is embodying the criticism of the powerful, and it has the sense of humor in it as well. And when the mask was first brought to me, I actually felt this sense of overwhelming power when the mask is worn by every member of the cast.

It has different angles from the center and from the side as well. I mean, the look that the mask is portraying from different angles may seem quite different, so that is something that I was intrigued."

Further, Jun Jong-seo, who plays Tokyo, added "Even before the shooting started, we were quite curious about what kind of mask we will be wearing, and when we heard that the Hahoe mask was chosen, and when we saw the mask in reality, I was really surprised because it is not a plain-looking mask, it is having a big smile on it and sends a sense of humor and at the same time sends a sense of mystery as well. So it has multi-layered meaning to it and I was feeling really intrigued by the mask."

Talking about the show, Park Hae-soo said "The show is set against the backdrop of a divided nation and there are some emotional conflicts that are inherently embedded in the storyline. The global audience will find joy in watching the show. We have great artists and creators in Korea. We followed the path of these great creators and I'm sure 'Money Heist: Korea' will follow the same path and create more opportunities."

Meanwhile, the first season of 'Money Heist: Korea' also stars Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki), Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo), Kim Sung-oh (Captain Cha Moo-hyuk), Park Myung-hoon (Cho Young-min) and Lee Joo-bin (Yoon Mi-seon).