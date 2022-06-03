Money Heist Korea trailer with new gang and twists OUT; set to premiere on...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Money Heist Korea

The official trailer of Money Heist Korea-Joint Economic Area is here! It is a Korean adaptation of the Netflix's hugely popular Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). It is set to premiere on June 24. According to Deadline, the original crime thriller, written by Alex Pina, lasted five seasons and followed a bunch of criminals who carried out a series of heists. The Korean version, executive produced by Pina, is set against the backdrop of North and South Korea's reunification and focuses on The Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), who approaches Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo) with a plot to steal 4 trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint.

The makers shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "4 trillion dollars loot, the highest in single robbery history. The challenge of the robbers, which will be recorded in criminal history, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is coming on June 24th. Only on Netflix."

Netflix India dropped the trailer and added, "A heist without limits, a country without borders and a professor with a plan. The trailer for Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is here and we are running, jumping and vaulting."

The series is directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae, and Choe Sung-jun, and was initially announced in November 2020.

Park Hae-Soo, one of the stars of Netflix's Squid Game, plays Berlin in the series. 'Squid Game', which is also in Korean, is Netflix's most-watched series of all time; Money Heist's final three seasons occupy three of the top five slots on that list. ALSO READ: Netflix chief says Squid Game, Money Heist could come from India next

This isn't Netflix's only Money Heist project in the pipeline. In November, the streaming service authorised a spinoff of the original Spanish series focused on the popular character Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa. The programme will premiere in 2023, as reported by Deadline.

(With ANI inputs)