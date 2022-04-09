Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey kisses Shivam Sharma, he says 'won't wash my face'

Follow us on Image Source : IG/POONAMPANDEY, TWITTER/@SAPNA_TALKS Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma

Actress Poonam Pandey never fails to grab the limelight either with her pictures or controversies. After going topless in front of the camera in one of the episodes of Kangana Ranaut's reality show, this time the actress garnered attention as she kissed Shivam Sharma. On the Friday's episode, Poonam fulfilled Shivam's wished and planted a kiss on his cheek.

Poonam and Shivam were seen joking around when he came and sat beside her. Shivam remarked that he is very lucky as he is sitting with her. He asked her to kiss him and she promptly kissed him on the cheek. He was surprised and said, "Aaj gaal nahi dhounga. Aaj gaal dhulega nahi. Mai mehenga aadmi ho gaya, humara rate badh gaya. Sab jalenge ab (I will not wash my face and cheek today, I am a pricey person now, my rates shot up. Everyone else will be jealous of me)."

Poonam told him, "Sab tension bhool gayi mai (I forgot all my tension), thank you."

Last week, Poonam was nominated and quite upset with the fact. Hence she went in front of the camera and requested her fans to save her, but that's not it, furthermore she promised that if she gets saved she'll remove her T-shirt. During the judgement day, she got saved by getting the maximum votes. Everyone thought she was faking it, but she didn't. Eventually, while there were no inmates present she took off her T-shirt.

Also read: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey fulfils her promise to take off her t-shirt on camera, but there's a catch

She also stated: "I kept my promise of removing the T-shirt and I can't go beyond this, as this show is watched by different age groups and I don't want to do something which will bring mine and the show's reputation down."

Also read: Lock Upp: Anjali Arora says 'I love you' to Munawar Faruqui; fans ask, 'Saisha ka kya hoga?'

'Lock Upp' live-streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.