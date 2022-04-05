Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey fulfils her promise to take off her t-shirt on camera, but there's a catch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POONAM PANDEY Poonam Pandey in Lock Upp

Highlights Poonam Pandey promised a surprise for her fans

She shared that she would take off her T-shirt live on camera

Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' has been garnering a lot of attention from the audience and was recently announced the most-watched show in the country. From celebrities ugly spats, controversial statements and unravelling of their deep dark secrets, the show has been successful in providing a daily dose of high octane drama. Recently, what grabbed eyeballs was contestant Poonam Pandey's promise to her fans. Poonam whose name was on the charge sheet last week had promised her fans that if they save her from the charge sheet, she would give them a huge surprise. She has also mentioned that she would take off her t-shirt live on camera in true Poonam Pandey style. As she became the highest voted contestant of this week, the actress fulfilled her promise.

In the latest episode, Poonam was seen thanking her fans for saving her from eviction and voting for her in great numbers. She then kept her promise and took off her t-shirt live on camera when other inmates of the jail were not around. However, she did not go completely naked and was wearing her inner-wear. As soon as she heard inmates coming she immediately wore her t-shirt back.

She said while talking to the camera, "Zyaada nahi kar sakti, I can’t break rules. This is a very beautiful platform and is watched by different age groups and I don't want to do something which can make people unhappy. I wanted to fulfil the promise, but at the same time, I didn't want to cross any limits. I kept that in mind."

She added, "People who are waiting to see me take off my t-shirt completely, I promise when I come out I will do everything. I promise this entire week I will give you a full dose of entertainment. Remember you, seductress princess, I’ll keep entertaining you."

Also read: Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal gets evicted, host Kangana Ranaut saves Payal Rohatgi

This week saw the elimination of Nisha Rawal, while ex-contestants Karaanvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde returned back. Currently, the jail hosts several celebrities including Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Azma Fallah, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Ali Merchant, Vineet Kakkar, Zeeshan Khan, Shivam Sharma, Mandana Karimi among others.

Also read: 'Hope he comes to my Lock Upp..': Kangana Ranaut reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022