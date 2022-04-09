Lock Upp: Anjali Arora says 'I love you' to Munawar Faruqui; fans ask, 'Saisha ka kya hoga?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@OSAMAAN01006760 Lock Upp: Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is soaring high on popularity charts. Fans have been showering their love on the show and its contestants. Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are one of the most popular inmates of the jail. They are lovingly called 'MunJali' by their fans who ship their friendship and love to see them together. In the latest episode, Anjali confessed her feelings to Munawar by saying "I Love You". Previously, contestant Saisha Shinde had also expressed her feelings for Munawar in the show.

In a short clip shared by the makers, Anjali can be heard asking Munawar if he will come to Delhi to meet her after the show. Without mincing his words, Munawar said that he won't go to specifically meet her in Delhi but if he has any show lined up there then he'll call her there and meet. He then asks why he should come to Delhi. "Why should I come to specially meet you," said Munawar.

Anjali then asks him "pareshaan ho gaye? (are you irritated)?" Munawar replies that he's been irritated with her since the first day of the show and jokes that there is nothing new for her to feel. Anjali then laughs and says that he doesn't have to bear with her for long. She then said, "I love you," at which Munawar blushes.

Their fans were excited to see Anjali confess her feeling for Munwara. However, some of the viewers are also calling it fake. "She just proposed munna," wrote one of the users in the comments section. Another said, "I hope this is not just for the TRP." Another user joked, “="Saisha Shinde ka kya hoga ab." A user also said, "I love you footage k liye that."

Previously, actress Ankita Lokhande who had come as a guest on the show told Anjali and Munawar how viewers love their chemistry. She also gave them mugs with their picture and their names hashtag #Munjali printed on them.

