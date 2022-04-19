Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui breaks down as he reveals his mother died after consuming acid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALT BALAJI Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui reveals secret about his mother

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. The show has successfully become one of the most-watched shows in India. Munawar Faruqui who is one of the most popular contestants on the show has been attracting a lot of attention. In the recent episode, he was seen breaking down as he recalled an incident related to his mother. Munawar revealed his painful secret of how his mother had consumed acid and committed suicide. He shared, "It was in January 2007 when my grandmother told me 'your mom is not well'. I saw her screaming with stomach ache. Immediately I took her to the emergency and I was told that she had consumed acid. I was taken aback."

He continued, "I was holding my mom's hand. Doctors came and said, 'Leave her hand as she is no more.' I should have been with her. After the postmortem, doctors said that she didn't have food for 7-8 days. I also realised that my mom was unhappy in 26 years of her married life."

He shared her mother was physically abused. "My dad used to beat her, my mom also took loan from people, but my dad always used to have fun but didn't care about us."

Munawar also talked about his relationship with his wife and said: "The relation which I had earlier was also full of pain and agony. I was abused but I didn't share anything as I never wanted to show disrespect towards her."

He broke down in tears after sharing about his painful past. Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.