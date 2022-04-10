Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui admits being married, talks about his son and wife

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TOOBAAL90600815 Munawar Faruqui

Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp has been garnering a lot of attention from the viewers because of its controversial contestants. Munawar Faruqui who is one of the most popular contestants on the show has been attracting a lot of attention from female fans. On the judgement day episode of the show, Kangana showed a blurred picture related to Munawar’s personal life on the screen. After the picture was displayed, Munawar refused to talk about it saying that he wouldn’t want to discuss anything related to the matter. He said, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about."

Kangana Ranaut then revealed that Munawar Faruqui is a married man and has a child. However, Kangana suggested to him that not coming out about it would only add negativity to his image.

On Kangana's advice, Munawar disclosed about being married for years and having a child from that marriage. He shared that he got married at a young age. The comedian told that he and his wife aren’t living together for the past 1.5 years. He further added that his marriage and separation is already in the court and therefore he has refrained from talking about it in public.

For the unversed, Munawar's co-contestant Anjali Arora recently confessed her feelings for the comedian. The news of his marriage left her shocked. Later, Anjali and Poonam tried to calm him down and went to talk to him. Munawar asked if they wanted to ask anything and they said they did not. Poonam said it was his personal life, and she is separated as well that's why she understood. Munawar said he lost himself while trying his best and cried as he said it.

