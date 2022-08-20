Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Premiere: Aamir Khan's film to release on Netflix, Voot or Prime Video?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Premiere: Aamir Khan's film has had a disappointing run at the ticket window. Let alone leaving a mark at the box office, the Bollywood film is strolling in empty theaters and is struggling to generate the filming cost. Even before the film had hit the cinema halls, the makers had announced that Forrest Gump remake would be coming to OTT six months after its theatrical release. However, they did not mention the platform.

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT premiere preponed?

According to the latest reports, it is being speculated that to recover the film's cost, the makers might prepone the OTT release and instead of waiting for six months. The film can arrive early on streaming platforms just like Dharma's Shamshera which was released three months post its theatrical run. However, the makers haven't released an official statement about the same.

Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix, Prime Video or Voot

While no OTT platform was mentioned by the makers when they announced the OTT release, reports are rife that Laal Singh Chaddha had narrowed down its streaming partner. Although Aamir wanted the film to be released on Netflix, the global giant and the LSC teams haven't come to common grounds. The actor-producer reportedly wants to keep a gap of six months between the theatrical and OTT release and had pitched a higher fee. Whereas, Netflix wants it to be released after three months at a much lower price. The deal did not fall in sync with Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar either. Therefore, Voot's name has come forward next. It is to noted be noted that neither Aamir and Laal Singh Chaddha team nor the streaming platforms mentioned have spoken about the deals officially.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office

The film has had a disastrous run at the Box Office. Before the release, trade analysts expected that the film will do wonders and predicted that Laal Singh Chaddha would easily collect multi-hundred crores and break records. But, in the present situation, Aamir Khan's film which also stars Kareena Kapoor has earned a little over Rs 50 cr in a week's time.

Watch the trailer here-

