BTS Jungkook surprises ARMY with new photos, V aka Kim Taehyung flaunts his muscles in mirror selfie

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIMMYBUN Jungkook, V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS's Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung for sure know how to win ARMY. All it takes is a sexy mirror selfie and some new photos arranged aesthetically on Instagram. The K-pop stars on Friday treated their fans to some new photos and just like all BTS posts, these are now viral on social media. ARMY is obsessing over them as they admire their favourite Korean stars.

Jungkook's new photos

Jungkook has always been experimenting with his Instagram timeline. He wants to it be aesthetically appealing. That is why months back he deleted all his posts sending Instagram into a meltdown. Well, keeping up with the theme, he shared two new photos of himself. In the first photo, he is seen wearing ruffled black robe over a high collared vintage white shirt. BTS' vocalist's photo was seemingly shot for his 'vampire' look for K-pop star's 'Photo Folio' project.

The second one shows what stars are made of. In the monochrome photo, Jungkook looks stunning to the T. He poses in a jacket over a ruffled shirt with his eyes closed. JK let the photos do the talking and didn't write any captions.

V aka Kim Taehyung's mirror selfie

V aka Kim Taehyung too decided to woo his fans with his new pic. He posted a mirror selfie wearing a cap and sleeves t-shirt. One cannot help but notice his toned biceps in the photo. He also shared another pic showing off his lunch to his fans and followers.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THVV aka Kim Taehyung

Meanwhile, BTS has returned with their reality show Run BTS. The 2022 special episode showed RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and JungKook coming together for a fun show.

"Run BTS" first aired on August 1, 2015. It follows the septet as they play games or participate in a variety of activities that require them to complete challenges. The season three finale of "Run BTS", which was the 156th episode of the show, premiered on October 12, 2021. In the season finale, BTS had played games from previous episodes, reminisced memories and promised fans to return with another chapter.

The first episode of the Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode: Telepathy Part 1 has released on Weverse, V LIVE, or YouTube.

Don't miss these:

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's film touches 50 cr; Raksha Bandhan struggles

Raju Srivastava Health Update: He is recovering, says brother Deepu amid reports of worsening health

Latest Entertainment News