Boycott Liger trends on Twitter: Vijay Deverakonda fans bash trolls for not supporting 'self-made' star

'Boycott Liger' is the latest trend to catch up on Twitter. Trolls are targeting the Bollywood film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the real roles. The film releasing in the coming week has been in the news ever since the announcement, after all, the film marks Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. Also, the actor's 'almost nude' poster too grabbed many headlines. And now, it is being noticed for the current Twitter trend.

As the hashtag gains more and more tweets, fans of the actor have come forward to extend their support to him. They are bashing trolls for targeting the 'self-made' star. "#BoycottLigerMovie #VijayDeverakonda is a self made star and hardworker don't do these type of trends ..... Let him grow bigger .. If the producer is Karan Johar .. why Vijay devarakonda should face problem please.. stop this (sic)," a user wrote.

Another one was reminded of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "#BoycottLigerMovie Before boycotting LIGER movie everyone must think that..he is another sushant singh who also came from Zero background and he faced many obstacles in Telugu film industry. plz think before boycotting his Film..plz dont spoil his career," the user pointed out.

A third user wrote, "Literally people will find some way to gaslight and hate on one of the most unproblematic actors, Vijay Deverakonda. #BoycottLigerMovie."

A fan of Vijay opined, "I think this people are out of their mind. Most of the people don't know why they are trending the boycott tag.

Vijay is a self made star ,this is how you treat a self made star. I think #BoycottLigerMovie trenders don't know how to encourage the self made stars (sic)."

Some also joked about how boycotting trend has become a new facade on social media and has no relevance. Same some of these tweets:

Meanwhile, Liger has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans as legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film. 'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo making his acting debut in Indian cinema. The film is also believed to feature some high-octane action sequences. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson, the film will also feature Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Liger will release on August 25.

