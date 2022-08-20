Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Tollywood film earns more than Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ACTOR_NIKHIL Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Tollywood film has had quite a jump in theaters. The film was released in 50 screens on its opening day and given the growing popularity of the film and good word of mouth, the number of screens was increased to 1000 on day 6. With more number of screens, the film was to perform better, especially due to Janmashtami holiday. As per trade reports online, the film performed better than Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Karthikeya 2 Box Office Report

According to a verified Twitter account, AndhraBoxOffice, Karthikeya 2 Hindi versions earned Rs 1.65 Cr. The numbers are excluding it's earnings from the release in South Indian languages. Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan on the other hand earned Rs 1.35 Cr and Rs 1 Cr, respectively.

About Karthikeya 2

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Karthikeya,' that released in 2014. The film is a mystery thriller about a search for secrets buried beneath the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, with their journey taking them across the soaring sea. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead in this movie.

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is the third Akshay Kumar film to hit the theatres this year. Earlier, comedy film Bachchhan Paandey and the periodical drama Samrat Prithviraj were released. Directed by Anand L Rai, Akshay's film also starring Bhumi Pednekar addresses the dowry system in Indian society and how it ruins a family. The film portrays Akshay as a loving and caring brother, who is trying his best for his sisters to get married. He himself denies his childhood love, played by Bhumi to settle down. He mortgaged his shop to fulfil his brotherly duties and was even ready to sell both his kidneys for his sister's marriage. The latest release also features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Helmed by Advait Chandan, LSD is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu.

