Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's film touches 50 cr; Raksha Bandhan still struggles

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: A week after its release, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's film has finally touched Rs 50 cr mark. However. the downward trend did not break not even on the Janmashtami holiday. The same was the case with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Although its earnings are even lower than Laal Singh Chaddha. The film has not even made Rs 40 cr in the first seven days.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha fell on Thursday again even though it was a holiday for Janmashtami. The collections of the film for the first week are a little over 50 crore nett. The rejection of the film is at such a level that even on holidays the collections are going down," Box Office India reported. It also shared collections of Lal Singh Chaddha to date. Take a look at day wise earnings of the Bollywood film:

Thursday - 11,50,00,000 approx

Friday - 7,25,00,000 approx

Saturday - 8,75,00,000 approx

Sunday - 10,25,00,000 approx

Monday - 8,00,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 2,00,00,000 approx

Wednesday - 1,50,00,000 approx

Thursday - 1,35,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 50,35,00,000 approx

Raksha Bandhan Box Office Report

Raksha Bandhan hasn't done any better. It has earned even lower than Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha. "Raksha Bandhan showed very limited growth on Thursday which was a holiday for Janmashtami. the film ended the first week with around 37.50 crore nett. The film has finally caught the collections of Laal Singh Chaddha mainly as Hindi circuits are far ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha," Box Office India mentioned in its report.

Take a look at Raksha Bandhan's day wise collection:

Thursday - 8,00,00,000 approx

Friday - 6,25,00,000 approx

Saturday - 5,75,00,000 approx

Sunday - 7,25,00,000 approx

Monday - 6,25,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 1,65,00,000 approx

Wednesday - 1,15,00,000 approx

Thursday - 1,30,00,000 approx

TOTAL - 37,60,00,000 approx

While the films haven't made any impact at the box office, it is expected that they will cover the losses through digital rights. Nut it has raised too many questions on star power, Bollywood's dependency and contribution to box office and much more.

