Kanika Kapoor manhandled on stage by fan mid-performance; security pulls him away Kanika Kapoor experienced a disturbing on-stage incident during a recent live performance when a fan suddenly rushed toward her and manhandled her in front of the audience. Visibly shaken, she maintained her calm and kept singing for the audience.

New Delhi:

Singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the performers in the star-studded lineup of Me'gong Festival 2025 in Meghalaya. However, her live performance took an alarming turn when a fan climbed to the stage and manhandled her.

For the unversed, Kanika is known for chartbuster tracks like Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lovely, and others.

What happened to Kanika Kapoor at her Meghalaya concert?

Kanika Kapoor was performing confidently on the stage in Meghalaya when a fan rushed toward her. He reached out for the singer and attempted to manhandle her. This visibly startled the singer; however, she continued performing for fans.

The situation escalated within seconds; however, her security team rushed to the stage and immediately pulled the fan away as Kanika and the crowd watched in shock. The singer quickly regained her composure and continued the show.

How are fans reacting to the video?

In the comment section, fans praised Kanika Kapoor, lauding her for her professionalism. Some also questioned the security of women in the country. "If a woman in front of thousands isn’t safe, what hope is there for the ones walking alone? Teach sons respect — that’s the real solution", "In India, women are not safe even on stage in front of several people with such a limelight", and others.

What did Kanika Kapoor post after the stage incident?

Though Kanika Kapoor hasn't officially reacted to the controversy, she took to her Instagram story and posted a video of a Durga Trance and a note, which read: "I love coming home and being at home and sitting inside my home and staying home."

For those unversed, Kanika Kapoor is a popular Bollywood singer, known for her distinctive voice and social media presence. Also regarded as a fashion icon, the 47-year-old singer has 13.9 million followers on Instagram (at the time of publishing this article). She is also known for singing devotional songs too.