Ordnance factory in Bihar's Nalanda gets bomb threat, security tightened “It was mentioned in the mail that explosives were planted inside the ordnance factory in Rajgir. Security was immediately beefed up on the premises, and a bomb disposal squad and dog squad pressed into service. Nothing suspicious was found during the operation,” DSP Sunil Kumar Singh said.

Nalanda (Bihar) :

Security has been tightened at the ordnance factory in Bihar’s Nalanda district after a threat mail was received to blow up the facility, officials said on Monday. The email, reportedly sent from Tamil Nadu and with reference to Pakistani agencies, prompted a massive search operation by security agencies on the factory premises.

Bomb planted inside the ordnance factory in Rajgir

“It was mentioned in the mail that explosives were planted inside the ordnance factory in Rajgir. Security was immediately beefed up on the premises, and a bomb disposal squad and dog squad pressed into service. Nothing suspicious was found during the operation,” DSP Sunil Kumar Singh told reporters.

Bomb threat sent to official email id of factory

The late on Sunday, he said. A case has been registered, and the cyber cell has also been engaged to trace the origin of the email.

Also Read:

Bomb threat mails sent to all lower courts and two CRPF schools in Delhi, police conduct searches