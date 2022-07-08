Koffee With Karan 7 Twitter Reaction: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's answers impress fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALIABHATTFANCLUB Koffee With Karan 7

Karan Johar hosted 'Koffee With Karan' is back with another spicy season. Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh revealed some interesting insights in the first episode of the popular chat show. The show went live at about 7 pm yesterday and got viewers hooked immediately. The first game of Koffee With Karan Season 7 was titled 'Bingo.' While Alia was candid about how things changed for her after marriage, Ranveer opened up on how he had to adjust after marriage, to mingle with his in-laws.

As the new episode has aired, fans took to their social media and showered love on Alia and Ranveer. Their candid conversation impressed fans. A user wrote, "i love how him and how real he is, he owns and is proud of everything he is about. adore such ppl #RanveerSingh #KoffeewithKaranSeason7." Another said, "and i absolutely loved ranveer! he just has this positive aura and energy around him which is so cool #KoffeewithKaranSeason7"

The first game of the chat show, was titled 'Bingo'. Both Alia and Ranveer had to circle the things they did in life which included statements like, 'Didn't speak to my partner for over a week', 'woken up at an unknown place', 'Quickie in the vanity van' and many more set of statements. Alia ticked off one such statement which read, 'Have had an embarrassing email-id'. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals being friends with Ranbir Kapoor's exes, says 'I love...

When questioned by Karan, Alia disclosed that she indeed had one when she was 13 years old. "Yeah, I have had. Punkbabe_21. I was not 21, I don't know why it was 'underscore 21'. I was like some 13 or something," revealed Alia. In response to actress' hilarious email id username, both Karan and Ranveer burst into laughter which prompted Alia to do the same.

Alia Bhatt also revealed her and Ranbir Kapoor's hush-hush proposal and that she is still friends with some of the actor's exes.