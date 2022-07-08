Koffee with Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals being friends with Ranbir Kapoor's exes, says 'I love...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt spilled the beans on director Karan Johar's popular chat show, 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 revealing her and Ranbir Kapoor's hush-hush proposal and also that she is still friends with some of the actor's exes. The filmmaker has returned with his popular chat show after a hiatus. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt became the first guests to grace the couch on Koffee With Karan season 7. As the duo got candid, Alia opened up about her personal and professional life.

Alia Bhatt on being friends with Ranbir’s exes

Karan, in the quirky rapid-fire round with Alia Bhatt, asked about being friends with Ranbir’s exes. "Which statement sums you up better? How to stay friends with an ex? Or How to stay friends with your partner's ex?" After thinking for a while, the 'Raazi' actress replied, " I think how to stay friends with your partner's ex. I am very, very good friends with his exes. Yeah and I love them both...And..the others, but I don't know them." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Ep 1 ft. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh streaming details; who can watch on Disney+Hotstar

Before dating Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor was allegedly in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif for a very long time and the 'Dear Zindagi' actress shares a very healthy bond with Katrina Kaif, as they share posts with each other on occasions and will be working together in Farhan Akhtar's next road-trip film 'Jee Le Zara'.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt relationship

When Karan Johar said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, 'Brahmastra' was the "product" of their love story, the actress admitted that "it was not meant to happen" if they did not take the flight to Israel's Tel Aviv on New Year. ALSO READ: Did Ranbir Kapoor accidentally reveal his and Alia Bhatt's baby's gender? Here's what he said

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor opened up that although her friends told her that she and Ranbir "were totally going to get together" she wanted the process to "happen naturally". "We both talked about it on our flight to Tel Aviv to do a workshop on Brahmastra. So, I remember him walking in and he was supposed to sit next to me. He sat next to me. Something got stuck in his seat, some malfunction was happening in his seat so they were going to move him to another seat. And I was like, 'Why is my dream getting shattered?" disclosed Alia.

"But then his seat got fixed, so he came and sat back. And then when we exchanged notes.." added Alia before going to explain that Ranbir was quite irritated that the seat had to "break down at that moment" when the duo was seated together 'nicely'.

The actress further revealed how Ranbir had planned to propose to her which absolutely blew away her mind, in a place that the star couple had a "strong connection with". Both Ranbir and Alia agreed to just "go with the feeling" "That's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place that we both have a strong connection with, which is Masai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle, it was just amazing," confessed Alia.

However, after the proposal Alia got the surprise of her life when Ranbir 'managed to take pictures' of the whole act, especially knowing Alia's love for pictures.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 this year. Soon after, Alia took to Instagram and announced the happy news that she was pregnant.

(With ANI inputs)