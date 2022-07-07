Did Ranbir Kapoor accidentally reveal his and Alia Bhatt's baby's gender? Here's what he said

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AISHRANLIALOOVE Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement was a pleasant surprise for many. The newlyweds who got married in April announced that they will be welcoming their baby soon. It was followed by an array of congratulatory wishes from their loved ones. Fans of the Bollywood stars too wished them and wondered if Ranalia will be welcoming a boy or a girl. Their excitement peeked when a video of the actor from Star Parivar surfaced. On the show, the actor who was there to promote his film Shamshera spoke to Anupama star Rupali Ganguly and asked her to give him lessons on being the best dad.

Rupali taught him how to hold a baby and change a kid's diaper. As Ranbir held a prop doll in his hands, the actor said, "Ale le meri beti (My daughter)." This bit had led fans to assume that the couple is welcoming a baby girl and the actor accidentally slipped the information on the award show. Watch the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have begun the promotions of their movie 'Shamshera' from the sets of 'Ravivaar with Star Privaar'. They are coming as celebrity guests on the reality show.

The show brings different families who are part of the daily soaps such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa', 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and 'Imlie'.

They compete with each other through various activities including dancing and singing and the winning team is announced as 'The Best Parivaar'.

Ranbir said: "I'm very elated to start the promotions of 'Shamshera' from 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. "

He opened up about his role and how he played with the contestants: "As you all know, Shamshera is a dacoit and I'm very inspired by my character right now so the first thing I've done on this fun-filled show is to loot the cash prize for the first round."

'Ravivar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

Don't miss these:

Sandeep Singh gets death threat on Facebook: Like Moose Wala you will be...

Post Kaali poster controversy, Leena Manimekalai isn't feeling safe; clarifies Goddess smoking scene