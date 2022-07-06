Koffee With Karan 7: Ep 1 ft. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh streaming details; who can watch on Disney+Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan season 7 will air on Disney+Hotstar

Koffee With Karan 7 is all set to start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 7 onwards. This time around, apart from Bollywood celebrities, some pan-India stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will also be joining show host Karan on the couch to spill the beans on their personal and professional lives. As the countdown to the most-loved celebrity chat show has begun, let us know all the details about KKK season 7 episode 1 and how and when to watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 1 guests

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be the first guests on Koffee With Karan season 7. The Gully Boy co-stars are also reuniting for Karan's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will release in February 2023. A trailer from the first episode has been shared online and saw Alia talking about her 'suhaag raat' while Ranveer chimed in with his 'sex playlist'.

When will Episode 1 premiere?

Episode 1 of Koffee With Karan will premier on July 7 at 7 pm on Disney+Hotstar. This time around, the show will be exclusively streaming on OTT, unlike other times when it aired on Star World.

How to watch Koffee With Karan 7?

Koffee With Karan will air from July 7 onwards. Those willing to watch it as it gets telecast will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription as the free service won't let you stream premium content. You can either pay Rs 899 for Super pack or Rs 1499 for the Premium pack which will let you avail all content on the app for one year. On both these packs, you will be able to stream Koffee With Karan 7.

What's new in this season of KKK?

The latest KKK season will introduce new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire -- bringing fans closer to their favourite stars. Celebrities who will grace the couch and fight for the coveted coffee hamper are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, to name a few.

