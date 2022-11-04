Kdramas to watch in November 2022: Call My Agent, Revenge of Others, The Fabulous and more

Kdramas to watch in November 2022: The Kpop world is growing in popularity with each passing day. South Korean bands like BTS, BLACKPINK and others have amassed a massive fan following in the last couple of years. Not just common people but celebrities have expressed their likeness to Kpop. As much as Kpop is growing, the popularity of Kdramas (South Korean Dramas) has also increased lately. As the year comes closer to an end, more interesting Kdramas are set to release. The month of November has shows like Call My Agent, Revenge of Others, The Fabulous and others that you must watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Discovery+ and others.
Here's the list of Kdramas releasing in November 2022-
Call My Agent
Call My Agent! is a French comedy series that is being remade in Korean. Starring Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-young, the Kdrama gives an insight into the life of celebrity managers working for the entertainment management company called Method Entertainment.
Release Date: November 7
Created By: Baek Seung-ryong
No. Of Episodes: 12
OTT Platform: Netflix
Revenge of Others
Revenge of Others is a teen revenge thriller starring Shin Ye-eun and Lomon. The story shows how a 19-year-old high school student, who used to be a shooter for a high school team, takes revenge on the tormentors for bullying other students. He sets on this mission after her twin brother dies.
Release Date: November 9
Created By: Kim Yoo-Jin
No. Of Episodes: 12
OTT Platform: Disney+
The Fabulous
Starring Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin, The Fabulous shows the world of the fashion industry. How the friendships, relationships and romance of those working in the competitive South Korean fashion industry stand the test of time when pitted against each other.
Release Date: November 4
Created By: Kim Jung-hyun
No. Of Episodes: 8
OTT Platform: Netflix
Somebody
Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-rim, Kim Yong-ji and Kim Soo-yeon starrer thriller series Somebody revolves around a murder mystery that gets connected to the dating app called 'Somebody'. How the drama unfolds while the detective and the software developer fall in love is interesting to watch.
Release Date: November 18
Created By: Jung Ji-woo
No. Of Episodes: 8
OTT Platform: Netflix
Reborn Rich
Reborn Rich is for psycho-thriller fans. The show revolves around the Chebal family's personal secretary Yoon Hyun Woo who dedicates her life for them but in return gets murdered by the same family. She is then reborn as the youngest son of the family and takes revenge. The show stars Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-been
Release Date: November 18
Created By: Jeong Dae-yun
No. Of Episodes: 16
Platform: JTBC
Please Send a Fan Letter
Starring Choi Soo-young and Yoon Park is a story Bang Jeong-seok (Yoon Park) who wants to fulfill the wish of his sick daughter. So he sends a fake fan letter to her favorite actress Han Kang-hee, a top celebrity in South Korea
Release Date: November 26
Created By: Jung Sang-hee
No. Of Episodes: 4
Platform: MBC TV
Happy Binge-Watching!
DON'T MISS
OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this weekend (Nov 4): Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and more
OTT Tamil movies: Ponniyin Selvan I to Jai Bhim, films that provide surreal cinematic experience