Kdramas to watch in November 2022: Call My Agent, Revenge of Others, The Fabulous and more

Kdramas to watch in November 2022: The Kpop world is growing in popularity with each passing day. South Korean bands like BTS, BLACKPINK and others have amassed a massive fan following in the last couple of years. Not just common people but celebrities have expressed their likeness to Kpop. As much as Kpop is growing, the popularity of Kdramas (South Korean Dramas) has also increased lately. As the year comes closer to an end, more interesting Kdramas are set to release. The month of November has shows like Call My Agent, Revenge of Others, The Fabulous and others that you must watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Discovery+ and others.

Here's the list of Kdramas releasing in November 2022-

Call My Agent

Call My Agent! is a French comedy series that is being remade in Korean. Starring Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo and Joo Hyun-young, the Kdrama gives an insight into the life of celebrity managers working for the entertainment management company called Method Entertainment.

Release Date: November 7

Created By: Baek Seung-ryong

No. Of Episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

Revenge of Others

Revenge of Others is a teen revenge thriller starring Shin Ye-eun and Lomon. The story shows how a 19-year-old high school student, who used to be a shooter for a high school team, takes revenge on the tormentors for bullying other students. He sets on this mission after her twin brother dies.

Release Date: November 9

Created By: Kim Yoo-Jin

No. Of Episodes: 12

OTT Platform: Disney+

The Fabulous

Starring Choi Min-ho and Chae Soo-bin, The Fabulous shows the world of the fashion industry. How the friendships, relationships and romance of those working in the competitive South Korean fashion industry stand the test of time when pitted against each other.

Release Date: November 4

Created By: Kim Jung-hyun

No. Of Episodes: 8

OTT Platform: Netflix

Somebody

Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-rim, Kim Yong-ji and Kim Soo-yeon starrer thriller series Somebody revolves around a murder mystery that gets connected to the dating app called 'Somebody'. How the drama unfolds while the detective and the software developer fall in love is interesting to watch.

Release Date: November 18

Created By: Jung Ji-woo

No. Of Episodes: 8

OTT Platform: Netflix

Reborn Rich

Reborn Rich is for psycho-thriller fans. The show revolves around the Chebal family's personal secretary Yoon Hyun Woo who dedicates her life for them but in return gets murdered by the same family. She is then reborn as the youngest son of the family and takes revenge. The show stars Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, Shin Hyun-been

Release Date: November 18

Created By: Jeong Dae-yun

No. Of Episodes: 16

Platform: JTBC

Please Send a Fan Letter

Starring Choi Soo-young and Yoon Park is a story Bang Jeong-seok (Yoon Park) who wants to fulfill the wish of his sick daughter. So he sends a fake fan letter to her favorite actress Han Kang-hee, a top celebrity in South Korea

Release Date: November 26

Created By: Jung Sang-hee

No. Of Episodes: 4

Platform: MBC TV

Happy Binge-Watching!

