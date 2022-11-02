OTT Tamil movies: Ponniyin Selvan I to Jai Bhim, films that provide surreal cinematic experience

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Tamil movies on OTT: Ponniyin Selvan I to Jai Bhim

OTT Tamil movies: Tamil cinema has dominated the box office in India in recent years. Some Tamil films have done exceptionally well in theatres and on OTT platforms as well, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. In India, the OTT powerhouse has redefined the way of watching movies, with some of the best movies available on the platform. From Ponniyin Selvan I to Jai Bhim, there are Tamil films that have been an absolute gamechanger in Indian film industry and transformed people's cinematic experiences.

We've compiled a list of the top Tamil movies available on OTT platforms for you. Take a look.

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel, Ponniyin Selvan. The epic historical drama is written by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote it with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The film is the first of two cinematic parts and it is produced by Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal. The music of the film is a standout, and it is composed by A. R. Rahman. The 2022 film broke several box office records on release and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 4, 2022.

Soorarai Pottru

The Tamil drama starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal is written and directed by Sudha Kongara. The 2020 film is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Guneet Monga. The film also features Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas in important supporting roles. It was inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath, as described in his memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey. It received massive critical acclaim on release. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Jai Bhim

The T. J. Gnanavel directorial, starring Suriya with Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead roles, is a 2021 legal drama film. It is produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment. The film also features Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and others in supporting roles. Based on a true incident from 1993, the drama explores police racism and governmental violence against a marginalised group. The film had a direct release on Amazon Prime Video, and it garnered unparalleled praise from critics.

Vikram

The 2022 action thriller film starring Kamal Haasan in the titular role is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. While Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chemban Vinod Jose play supporting roles in the film. The thriller also offers a cameo appearance by Suriya. It is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The film's soundtrack and score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The plot revolves around a black-ops squad led by Agent Vikram, who is engaged with bringing down a drug syndicate gang called Vetti Vagaiyara, led by Sandhanam, who wants the missing drugs delivered to his boss Rolex. The film became a major box office success and the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5.

Master

The 2021 release written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, and Gouri G. Kishan in other supporting roles. It is Produced by Xavier Britt, under his maiden production house, XB Film Creators. The story centres on J. D. (Vijay), an alcoholic professor who accepts a three-month teaching position in a juvenile home. He soon finds himself at odds with Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), a merciless mobster who uses the kids as a scapegoat for his illegal activities. The film received massive praise and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

