Tehran:

Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was struck in a US-Israeli airstrike on Saturday, Iran's official news agency Mizan News Agency reported, adding that no radiation leakage was detected at the site. The strike comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its fourth week, with no signs of de-escalation.

Natanz, Iran’s main uranium enrichment site, had already been targeted earlier in the war, with satellite imagery showing damage to multiple structures. At the time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said there were no radiological consequences from the attack.

Located about 220 kilometres southeast of Tehran, the facility has repeatedly been targeted in past confrontations, including strikes attributed to Israel during the 2025 Iran-Israel conflict, as well as earlier actions linked to the United States.

IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report.

A social media post by Donald Trump on Friday followed an Iranian threat to target recreational and tourist sites worldwide, as another day of airstrikes, drone attacks and missile exchanges intensified the conflict across the region.

Conflicting signals from the United States came amid a spike in oil prices that rattled markets and dragged down US stocks. The developments were followed by an announcement from the Trump administration that it would lift sanctions on Iranian oil already loaded on ships, a move aimed at easing rising fuel costs.

The three-week-old war has shown no signs of slowing. Israel said Iran continued missile launches early Saturday, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting 20 drones within a few hours over its eastern region, home to key oil facilities.

The escalation came a day after Israeli airstrikes struck Tehran, as Iranians marked Nowruz, a typically festive occasion that has been subdued by the ongoing war.

The US and Israel have offered shifting justifications for the conflict, ranging from attempts to trigger an ആഭ uprising against Iran’s leadership to dismantling its nuclear and missile capabilities. However, there have been no visible signs of such an uprising, and no clear end to the conflict.

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